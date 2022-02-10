Police & Fire

Two suspects sought for November shooting of teen near Westchester Square school: cops

The NYPD are still searching for two male suspects who opened fire on a 16-year-old in the vicinity of the P.S. X012 Lewis and Clark public school in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx in November.

According to police, the two men exited a cab and targeted the 16-year-old at around 3:25 p.m, began firing multiple shots at the teen, striking him one time in his right hand. The victim survived the attack with injuries to his hand, but the two suspects fled on foot within the confines of the 45th Precinct.

Video surveillance shows multiple scenes before and after the shooting. The first clip shows two suspects dressed in all black with their hoodies up exiting a black ride-share vehicle, a second clip features one of the suspects walking on foot and checking his phone toward 2555 Tratman Ave., where the shots were fired, and a final clip shows one of the suspects  —  with a clear visual of his face  — calling someone on the phone after the shooting.

Police sources told the Times that there is no surveillance footage of the actual shooting, and it’s unknown at the time which of the suspects opened fire on the 16-year-old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

