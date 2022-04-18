Two suspects rob $800 from Unionport bodega at gunpoint

The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly robbed a bodega at gunpoint last weekend in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

According to police, the heist went down April 9 around 9 p.m. when two men wearing ski masks entered a bodega at 1950 Cross Bronx Expressway. Suddenly, one-man allegedly pulled out a gun and told the cashier to give him money.

Fearing for his life, the employee forked over $800, and the perps fled the scene in a gray four door SUV last seen travelling eastbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway service road.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.