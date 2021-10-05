Two stabbing incidents at Truman High School injure multiple teens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In less than two weeks multiples students have been stabbed outside of Harry Truman High School in Co-op City.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 29, two 15-year-olds were slashed at 2:30 p.m. at the school and brought to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Just a week earlier, on Sept. 21, a group of boys inside of a 2005 BMW SUV got into an argument with another group of boys that were standing in front of the high school.

Police said that one of the individuals from the group on the sidewalk stabbed a 17-year-old that was in the passenger’s seat of the BMW. The 17-year-old then exited the vehicle and went inside the school for safety.

The driver of the BMW then tried to hit the group on the sidewalk with the car. In doing so, he collided with a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was traveling southbound on Baychester Avenue. The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene and was among the people injured. The driver of the BMW got out of the car and fled the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

In total, seven to eight people were treated for minor injuries and the 17-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.