Two seniors killed crossing Bronx intersections in past 48 hours

Two senior citizens were fatally struck crossing Bronx streets between Saturday and Monday, adding to a rising tally of recent vehicular related deaths around the borough.

In the first instance, 58-year-old Sonia Sotomayor was killed by a passing car while crossing the intersection of Southern Boulevard and E. 180th Street just steps from her apartment building at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

EMS personnel rushed Sotomayor to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The car’s driver remained on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Then, a 67-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a Soundview intersection overnight on Monday at about 4:55 a.m.

The man was struck by the driver of a 2019 Ram cargo van while crossing Soundview Avenue by Lafayette Avenue before being rushed to Jacobi Hospital with body trauma, according to the NYPD.

It was there that the victim was pronounced dead. The 57-year-old driver remained on the scene and is being investigated by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.