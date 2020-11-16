Two firefighters hurt as three Throggs Neck homes burn in early morning fire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Two firefighters and a resident were hurt when a 3-alarm fire ripped through three homes in Throggs Neck early this morning, fire officials said.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, officials say of the massive blaze in Throgs Neck.

The fire broke out at 1:26 a.m. when residents of 2580 Harding Avenue heard popping sounds in the rear of their home. When they looked out of their rear windows, they saw the backyard was on fire.

Firefighters found a massive blaze when they arrived with the fire quickly going to a third alarm, bringing in 33 units and 138 firefighters to battle the rapidly spreading flames. The fire engulfed three homes as heavy winds helped spread the fire beyond the original yard in which it started. Residents were forced into the cold, windy streets as firefighters fought the firestorm fanned by the high winds.

The fire was brought under control at 2:56 a.m., but by then, all three homes had suffered extensive damage and two firefighters suffered injuries.

“That was a large fire, the rear of the three buildings was completely engulfed. It was very scary,” said Teresa Marie, a resident of the block.

“I am praying and hoping that everyone made it out okay. What a bad situation this was,” said Manny Dejesus, a neighbor of one of the homes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and was under investigation by fire marshals this morning.