Two crashes in Mott Haven and Hunts Point end fatally

Two crashes in the Bronx, one in Mott Haven and the other in Hunts Point, ended fatally this past week.

According to NYPD source, the first of these two crashes happened in the confines of the 40th Precinct on Thursday, June 11 just before 5 p.m. Police responded to a call about a crash involving a box truck and a cyclist near East 138th Street and Park Avenue.

When cops arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the cyclist, 38-year-old Jose Luis Estudillo Garcia, with severe trauma to his body. When EMT personnel arrived, they pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that the 53-year-old truck driver was traveling northbound on Park Avenue when he allegedly slowed down behind a double parked vehicle.

Police reported that when the driver attempted to navigate around the parked vehicle, Garcia allegedly tried passing between the two vehicles, lost control of his bicycle and fell to the street, where he was struck by the moving truck’s rear passenger wheels.

The unnamed driver remained on the scene. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

A second crash happened on June 12 in the 41st Precinct just hours after the first fatal collision.

Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Tiffany Street and Randall Avenue. When they arrived, officers discovered a 24-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord. They reported that the man was unconscious and unresponsive with severe head and body trauma.

When EMS personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

NYPD reports indicated that the unnamed man was traveling north on Tiffany Street in the south bound lane of traffic while approaching the intersection of Randall Avenue.

Police said that when he entered the intersection, he allegedly disobeyed a steady red traffic signal and collided with the a second vehicle, a 2018 Freightliner box truck operated by a 41-year-old man.

The truck driver was reportedly traveling east on Randall Avenue and had the green traffic light in his favor.

Upon impact, the man’s Honda was wedged under the truck and came to a stop. The truck’s operator was not injured.

Police are withholding the victim’s name pending proper family notification. The investigation remains ongoing.