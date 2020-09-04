Two artists commissioned for mural projects at Jacobi and Lincoln Hospitals

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Several hospitals across the city, including two in the Bronx, are getting some personalized art to brighten up the walls.

NYC Health + Hospitals’ Arts in Medicine program announced last month the second group of artists that will lead community-based mural projects at 10 facilities.

The artists, chosen from 143 applications, will engage patients, staff and residents to create an integrated internal or external mural at NYC Health + Hospitals facilities. The concepts for each of the murals will be developed through individual, virtual focus groups with patients, residents, staff and community members and then brought to life in designated paint sessions.

Last year, nine artists led the process to develop murals in eight facilities that were representative of their communities. The collaborative mural-making process is a tool to encourage creativity, build trust and engagement between the hospitals and their communities, reduce stigma and foster pride in the public health system through community-building activities.

“The Arts in Medicine Community Mural Project is another example of NYC Health + Hospitals’ comprehensive approach to healthcare and our investment in whole communities, not just individuals,” said NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Machelle Allen. “After months of isolations, we’re looking forward to safely bring together patients, staff and community members and capture this moment-in-time through art.”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, collaboration among groups will be facilitated virtually when possible and in-person components of the project will exercise social distancing and require face coverings. An additional theme of “Healthcare Heroes’ Resilience and Strength through COVID-19” will be added to the proposed prompts used to guide the groups’ creative process.

Collaborations will occur through the end of the year. The project is a flagship component of NYC Health + Hospitals’ arts-based initiatives, made possible through the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

The artists and their assigned NYC Health + Hospitals facilities are:

The artists were selected through a rigorous process. The criteria for selection included:

Demonstration of prior collaborative community engagement

Artistic excellence through a portfolio review

Understanding of how to work with materials suitable for a healthcare setting

Application of one of four proposed central themes, which included: Stronger Together, We are Part of Something Great, We Make a Difference, Health & Wellness for All, Freedom to Thrive, and ICARE Values (integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, excellence)

An interview with members of the selection committee

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi praised the project.

“Art plays a critical role in empowering the physical, mental, and behavioral health of both patients and healthcare staff,” Biaggi said. “Especially during this period of great isolation, art can serve as an important tool to work through the physical and emotional trauma brought on by this pandemic. I appreciate the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City for bringing this program to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, and extend my deepest gratitude to the artists, Andrei Krautsou and Yuliya Puhach, for sharing their talent to brighten our community.”