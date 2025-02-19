Two arrested in fatal Bronx bodega shooting

Police arrested two people in connection with the Monday shooting of a 56-year-old man outside a Belmont bodega, according to the NYPD.
Authorities from the NYPD’s 48th Precinct charged 62-year-old Tony Harris with second-degree murder and 35-year-old Shantelle Degout with first-degree manslaughter on Tuesday, following the fatal shooting.
Police identified the victim as Emilio Rosas of Belmont.
Rosas was killed after an apparent altercation at a bodega near his home. Police said he was found around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest, outside the deli at East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue.
Emergency services responded to a 911 call and rushed Rosas to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Harris was also charged with first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Degout was additionally charged with first- and second-degree assault.