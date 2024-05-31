Volunteers plant community garden in Twin Parks

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Wednesday, May 29, Camber Property Group, Twin Parks Tenant Association President Phyllis Harris, the New York Botanical Garden and community volunteers planted new vegetables in the community garden behind the Twin Parks North West building at 333 E. 181st St.

The group planted tomatoes, Swiss chard, celery, callaloo, lettuce, various mints like apple, pepper, spear, potatoes, okra, cabbage, eggplant, bell peppers, cauliflower and collard greens.

Residents will be able to take advantage of the garden’s offerings when the plantings bloom later in the season.