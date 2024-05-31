Volunteers plant community garden in Twin Parks

News

Camber Property Group, Phyllis Harris, and volunteers plant a community garden in Twin Parks. Photo courtesy Camber Property Group
On Wednesday, May 29, Camber Property Group, Twin Parks Tenant Association President Phyllis Harris, the New York Botanical Garden and community volunteers planted new vegetables in the community garden behind the Twin Parks North West building at 333 E. 181st St.

The group planted tomatoes, Swiss chard, celery, callaloo, lettuce, various mints like apple, pepper, spear, potatoes, okra, cabbage, eggplant, bell peppers, cauliflower and collard greens.

Residents will be able to take advantage of the garden’s offerings when the plantings bloom later in the season.

