With freshly-baked donuts with yellow, green and purple glazing and delicious sparkling apple cider, Triboro Center residents and staff celebrated Mardi Gras on Feb. 16.

Staff played jazz music plus upbeat Neville Brothers, all to give that “Big Easy” feeing. The residents loved the beads that were given to them as well.

“Mardi Gras is such a fun time,” said Triboro Center Recreation Director Rose Ferreira. “The residents just love those beads, they couldn’t get enough of them.”