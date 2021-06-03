News

Triboro Center’s security officer named April Employee of the Month

Working security is never an easy job, but doing this job in a very visible, large and respectable nursing and rehabilitation facility in the Bronx can be rewarding.

That’s the story of Navindra Persaud, a security officer at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue.  On May 27,  Persaud was named the Employee of the Month for April. Since coming to Triboro Center a year ago, Navindra’s professionalism is above and beyond the call of duty, according to leadership at the facility.

“Navindra is such a hard worker and he gets along with everyone here,” said Rose Ferreira, Triboro Center’s recreation director and Centers Health Care’s co-director of recreation. “He will go the extra mile to assist residents, staff, and visitors when called upon. He is a very respectable and well-mannered young man who takes his job to heart.  Navindra, keep up the good work that you do for everyone at Triboro Center!”

