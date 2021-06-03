Triboro Center’s security officer named April Employee of the Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Working security is never an easy job, but doing this job in a very visible, large and respectable nursing and rehabilitation facility in the Bronx can be rewarding.

That’s the story of Navindra Persaud, a security officer at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue. On May 27, Persaud was named the Employee of the Month for April. Since coming to Triboro Center a year ago, Navindra’s professionalism is above and beyond the call of duty, according to leadership at the facility.

“Navindra is such a hard worker and he gets along with everyone here,” said Rose Ferreira, Triboro Center’s recreation director and Centers Health Care’s co-director of recreation. “He will go the extra mile to assist residents, staff, and visitors when called upon. He is a very respectable and well-mannered young man who takes his job to heart. Navindra, keep up the good work that you do for everyone at Triboro Center!”