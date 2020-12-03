Triboro Center names October Employee of the Month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Each month, the Triboro Center on Teller Avenue recognizes a member of its staff who work hard whether or not there’s a global pandemic.

This month, the Center acknowledged the contributions of Nora McGrail, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), who was named the facility’s Employee of the Month for October.

“Nora is simply a doll,” said Rose Ferreira, Triboro’s recreation director. “A great team player, she is a true model of what a nurse should be. Her residents love her, her colleagues the same.”

Beginning as a floater when Triboro first hired her in January 2018, leadership quickly noticed how well she performed with the residents within the Memory Care Unit. McGrail is also very proactive with the care she gives to her patients.