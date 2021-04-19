Triboro Center’s lead dietician wins prestigious award

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Triboro Center’s Lead Dietician Vibhhuti Singh was recently honored as Outstanding Preceptor for 2021.

This national award sits at the top of the dietary world. At the request of the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND), the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is now funding seven awards this year, and behalf of the Nutrition and Dietetic Educators and Preceptors (NDEP) group and ACEND to recognize preceptors who are exemplary educators and mentors.

“We cannot be more proud of Ms. Singh and the work she does,” said Nate Goldman, administrator at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue. “For Troboro Center having such a leader in the field of dietary makes us all proud here at the facility and at Centers Health Care.”

Each recipient will receive $1,000 to cover expenses to travel and attend the upcoming Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE). Singh and the other winners are recognized at the Academy Member Showcase and the NDEP Member Meetings at FNCE.