Triboro Center selects August Employee of the Month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx health care facility recently named its Employee of the Month for August in addition to honoring its housekeeping and engineering departments

Sept. 13 to 19, was National Healthcare Environmental Services Week and the Triboro Center on Teller Avenue named Thatiana March as the facility’s top employee last month.

“We held on to naming Thatiana until this very important week and we salute her for doing such an amazing job during these hard times,” said Nate Goldman, administrator at Triboro Center. “Being National Healthcare Environmental Services Week, all of those folks are a winner in my mind, thank you to Thomas in housekeeping and David in engineering and their teams.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a nursing home’s cleanliness is not only golden to the health department, but to the staff, residents and families alike in order to keep the virus from spreading.