Triboro Center salutes two residents and US Army veterans

United States Army Veterans Leo Jones and Robert Retta never crossed paths in combat, but knew that they would have been best friends.

For Veteran’s Day, the two Triboro Center residents received medals of recognition for their service bestowed to them by Nate Goldman, an administrator at the rehabilitation and nursing center for seniors.

Jones, 84, served during the height of the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. Before relocating to the Bronx, he lived in Massachusetts. Following his service in the Army, Jones became a social worker and got married. Jones, now divorced, has three children and two grandchildren.

Retta, 63, served in the U.S. Army in Aviation from 1975 to 1981. Following the Army, he went into customer service as a career prior coming to Triboro Center. He is divorced and has a son.