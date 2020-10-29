Triboro Center recognizes therapists during Respiratory Care Week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nearly 40 years ago, former President Ronald Reagan declared the last full week in October Respiratory Care Week, which raises awareness about respiratory illnesses and the importance of maintaining proper lung health.

From Oct. 25 to 31, respiratory therapists at the Triboro Center are being recognized for their important work in treating patients with conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Driven by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), President Reagan signed the proclamation for Respiratory Care Week back in 1983.

While many people continue to suffer from COVID-19, respiratory therapists fight side by side with front line workers as many individuals with asthma and other chronic lung conditions fight the virus. The Triboro Center recognized these therapists’ hard work in saving lives and treated them to a special lunch.