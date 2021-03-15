Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In honor of March being National Social Work Month, Triboro Center honored long time social worker Sherene Davis as the employee of the month for March.

Davis, who has been part of Triboro Center’s social service team since December 2013, is called “Sherene” by her fellow staff personnel at the facility and everyone loves her. As a hard worker who has demonstrates dedication every day as Triboro Center’s short-term/sub-acute social worker, Davis strives towards being her very best as a professional and staffer.

According to Administrator Nate Goldman, Davis has never wavered in her commitment to to serve her residents, colleagues, administration and the agency overall. She is admired for her strength, phenomenal work ethics and integrity.

“We particularly appreciate Ms. Davis for her diligence and hard work on the short term/sub-acute unit,” Goldman said. “Employees like Sherene are like “diamonds in the rough,” which are not always easy to find. We are so blessed to have Sherene as part of our team every day.”