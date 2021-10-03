Triboro Center announces July Employee of the Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Recently, Triboro Center on Teller Avenue in the Bronx announced that housekeeper Ruel Creightney has been named the July 2021 Employee of the Month.

Leadership at Triboro Center noticed Creightney’s 33 years of compassion, dedication and commitment to the residents and their families at the 405-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.

“He’s a pure leader, no bones about it,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director. “People underestimate how hard Ruel and his team work, especially during COVID. Ruel is extremely unselfish and he knows it’s a full team effort that gets the job done.”

Creightney started at the facility, once known as Daughters-of-Jacob, on Oct. 17, 1988, when he was in his early 20’s.