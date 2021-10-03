Community

Triboro Center announces July Employee of the Month

By
0
comments
Posted on
Triboro Center announced that Ruel Creightney has been named the July 2021 Employee of the Month.
Courtesy Triboro Center

Recently, Triboro Center on Teller Avenue in the Bronx announced that housekeeper Ruel Creightney has been named the July 2021 Employee of the Month.

Leadership at Triboro Center noticed Creightney’s 33 years of compassion, dedication and commitment to the residents and their families at the 405-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.

“He’s a pure leader, no bones about it,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director. “People underestimate how hard Ruel and his team work, especially during COVID. Ruel is extremely unselfish and he knows it’s a full team effort that gets the job done.”

Running Restaurants During the Pandemic: From NYC to the Hamptons with James Mallios, Civetta Hospitality

Schneps Connects

Creightney started at the facility, once known as Daughters-of-Jacob, on Oct. 17, 1988, when he was in his early 20’s.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC