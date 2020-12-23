Toy giveaway and community health fair hosted for south Bronx by NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Over the weekend more than 1,500 Melrose residents were recipients of toys for the holidays and flu shots.

On Dec. 18, Medly Pharmacy, a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, held a joint toy giveaway and flu clinic in partnership with EmblemHealth, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, the NYC Housing Authority and NYPD Police Service Area 7.

The event, “Cops Who Saved Christmas,” took place at 737 Melrose Avenue and featured police officers handing out toys dressed in holiday costumes.

This is not the first time Medly and EmblemHealth have taken a stand in their local communities to address disadvantaged residents. The partners put on three flu vaccination events targeting underserved populations during this flu season. The last event was done in partnership with The Campaign Against Hunger where they gave away 1,000 turkeys and holiday foods ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Every hardship that America faces right now is magnified in The Bronx” said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and co-founder of Medly. “We understand that preventative health measures may not be top of mind this year for families struggling to pay their rent and put food on the table, but it’s imperative to get the flu shot this year with the dual threat of influenza and COVID-19. Additionally, Medly, alongside EmblemHealth, NYCHA, and NYPD PSA 7 hope that this event can put smiles on children’s faces through the toy giveaway as we grapple with one of the toughest years on record.”