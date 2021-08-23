News

Torres attends Bronxchester Houses Family Day

On Aug. 14, the Bronxchester Resident Association, L+M Development Partners and C+C Apartment Management co-hosted the annual Bronxchester Houses Family Day, which took place in the development’s courtyard at 510 E. 156th St.

More than 150 residents and local community members participated in the event. U.S Rep. Ritchie Torres attended the celebration and presented certificates to local leaders in recognition of their work to improve their community. Other attendees included council members Vanessa Gibson and Rafael Salamanca.

