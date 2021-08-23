Torres attends Bronxchester Houses Family Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Aug. 14, the Bronxchester Resident Association, L+M Development Partners and C+C Apartment Management co-hosted the annual Bronxchester Houses Family Day, which took place in the development’s courtyard at 510 E. 156th St.

More than 150 residents and local community members participated in the event. U.S Rep. Ritchie Torres attended the celebration and presented certificates to local leaders in recognition of their work to improve their community. Other attendees included council members Vanessa Gibson and Rafael Salamanca.