The Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership hosts annual community youth poster contest

The Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership (TNCAP) hosted the 2022 Annual Poster Contest on May 12 at St. Frances De Chantal Church. This annual event engages the youth in the Throggs Neck community to visually depict their understanding of a certain topic that is related to the prevention of alcohol and tobacco use. This is done through the coordination of local schools and their respective art departments.

This year’s theme was “I Choose Me! This is how to be healthy.” The competition was conducted throughout the local elementary and middle schools and afterschool programs in Throggs Neck. Students received a lesson in healthy choices and were asked to create artwork depicting how they choose a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol and tobacco use.

Two lessons were created. One for grades 3 through 5 and another for grades 6 through 8. In both lessons, students were asked to identify at least one activity to stay physically healthy and one activity to stay mentally healthy, understand that drinking alcohol under the age of 21 is unhealthy, and create a poster using words or pictures that demonstrates making healthy choices or shows healthy activities.

A variety of artwork was submitted from six school art programs, PS 304, MS 101, PS 14, PS 72, Preston Center of Compassion afterschool programs and P&J Beacon afterschool program. Twelve winning art pieces were selected by committee. The winning students, their family, art teacher, principal and all TNCAP coalition members were invited to attend the in-person awards ceremony where they received certificates, goodie bags and photo opportunities to pose with their displayed art. “Through their amazing artwork, these students truly demonstrated their understanding of the curriculum about making healthy choices, behaviors, and the dangers of substance use,” said Christine Cavallucci, executive director of the Archdiocese of NY Drug Abuse Prevention Program (ADAPP).

The winning students were Annabella O’Sullivan, Grade 7, PCC Tutoring; Eve Searles, Grade 6, PCC Aftercare; Joseph Ruiz, Grade 6, PCC Aftercare; Aubriana De Los Santos, Grade 4, PCC Big Sisters/Little Sisters; Jacky Wang, Grade 7, P&J Beacon – Bronx Delta; Savannah Esposito, Grade 4, P&J Beacon – Bronx Delta; Colette Kennedy, Grade 3, P&J Beacon – Bronx Delta; Leiana Germosen, Grade 4, P&J Beacon – Bronx Delta; Anthony Acevedo, Grade 6, MS 101; Isabelle Davila, Grade 5, PS 304; Olivia Tong, Grade 3, PS 14; and Zujely Cordero, Grade 3, PS 72.

Special guests in attendance were Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, Assembly District 82; Jacqueline Crossan, communications director for Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez; and Johana Guerrero, special assistant for Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Each representative gave congratulatory remarks and distributed additional certificates of merit to all student honorees.

Patrick Caruso, chairman of TNCAP presented the TNCAP Member of the Year Award to Venus Moore, team leader for the Bronx Problem Gambling Resource Center, and Cavallucci, of ADAPP, gave welcoming remarks, co-presented the awards and provided a presentation on the “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign.

The “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign aims to reduce underage drinking and other substance use among youths under the age of 21 by providing parents and caregivers with information and resources they need to address these issues with their children early and often. For more information and additional resources please visit the SAMHSA national substance use prevention campaign website at https://www.samhsa.gov/talk-they-hear-you