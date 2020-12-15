News

‘Tis the season: Celebrating the holidays at Triboro Center

Resident Margarita Arzuaga with the star
Photos courtesy of Triboro Center

With the holidays quickly approaching, Bronx residents continue their festive preparations.

Following a fun Thanksgiving at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue, residents began their  Christmas tree decorating on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Evelyn Jones gets creative with her trimming

“We all love this time of the year,” said Nate Goldman, administrator at Triboro Center. “We observe them from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanza — everyone is represented. It’s a lot of fun here.”

Triboro Center has 11 Christmas trees throughout the facility, one for each of the nine units, one in the administrative offices and one in the front lobby.

Resident Katherine Ross loves her white tree

