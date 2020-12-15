‘Tis the season: Celebrating the holidays at Triboro Center

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the holidays quickly approaching, Bronx residents continue their festive preparations.

Following a fun Thanksgiving at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue, residents began their Christmas tree decorating on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

“We all love this time of the year,” said Nate Goldman, administrator at Triboro Center. “We observe them from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanza — everyone is represented. It’s a lot of fun here.”

Triboro Center has 11 Christmas trees throughout the facility, one for each of the nine units, one in the administrative offices and one in the front lobby.