Throggs Neck based company Fox and King starts new live streaming music series

What began as a grassroots movement focused on bringing together local musicians and groups under one banner in 2011 is now a booking, media and artist development company in the Bronx.

The Fox and King, Inc. (TFAK), located in Throggs Neck, has booked shows in venues across NYC and festivals such as SXSW and Vans Warped Tour. In April, it launched a new live streaming music series, “Nite Sessions,” where musicians from across the world will take over the music agency’s Instagram platform, perform live and engage with their fans. The series is on IGTV in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musicians will have the opportunity to chat directly with their fans, take up song requests and provide positive vibes of staying together while fans are quarantined at home. The Fox and King has a lineup of local, regional and acts from across the country participating in this communal event.

“With shows canceled, tours postponed and albums delayed, we wanted to bring some goodness back into the world!” Fernando Michael, founder and co-CEO of The Fox and King said. “With everything going on these days, let’s just vibe out and dance for once.”

Nite Sessions will occur two to three times a week starting at 8 p.m. More sessions will occur in the future post social distancing and self-quarantine.

For more information, or for artists to perform for future sessions, contact Christopher Vasquez at chrisvasquez.tfak@gmail.com.

Upcoming shows include: May 28, Dubby, June 2, For Lack Of A Term and June 4, American Age.