Borough President Gibson hosts second annual Three Kings Day celebration in Soundview

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Friday, Jan. 5, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined Latino theater company Teatro SEA, Bronx Care Health System, ProHealth Connect, Phipps Neighborhoods, the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, and the Transport Workers Union of America to host a Three Kings Day celebration with close to 300 children from the community in attendance.

The event took place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sotomayor Cornerstone Community Center, located at 1000 Rosedale Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Also known as the Epiphany and celebrated in parts of Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, Three Kings Day falls each year on Jan. 6, marking the 12th day of Christmas. It recognizes the biblical tale of three kings named Melchior, Casper, and Balthazar who traveled from the East to bear gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the infant Jesus in Bethlehem. The tradition is celebrated today with children leaving their shoes or shoe boxes at their front door or under their bed overnight, to see them filled with gifts the next morning by the Three Kings.

The celebration included performances from the Three Wise Men courtesy of Teatro SEA and more than 300 gifts were distributed at the event.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes