Three busted in home invasion theft of more than $2K

0
The three outstanding individuals that police are looking to identify from a recent home invasion.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Six thieves stole more than $2,000 worth of property in a home invasion in the Bronx earlier this month.

According to the police, on Dec. 14, six individuals forced their way into a 25-year-old woman’s apartment in the vicinity of White Plains Road and Archer Road. One crook then pulled out a gun and demanded property.

They stole cash, sunglasses, a purse and a cellphone, with a total value of $2,220. The individuals fled through a back window. Three of them fled southbound on Archer Street where they were caught by the police and a firearm was recovered.

Shamore Watson, 23, Ahmar Garcia, 21, and Shariff Washington, 19, were charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The other three perps fled northbound on East Tremont Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

