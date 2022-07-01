News

The Week in Rewind | Bronx beep talks Bruckner rezoning, a shock in Tuesday’s primaries and what’s new at the Hip Hop Museum?

rundmc
A coffee table in the Dapper Dan Lounge.
Photo ET Rodriguez

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of June 27.

Borough President Gibson outlines conditions for her Bruckner rezoning support

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson approved much of the proposed controversial Bruckner Boulevard rezoning with conditions, suggesting a downsize of one of two eight-story buildings.

She gave her recommendation after holding two public hearings last week in which 21 people testified in favor of the project and 40 opposed it, following Community Board 10’s near-unanimous denial of the plan.

Proposed by a handful of property owners, the project would develop four sites on Bruckner Boulevard, bringing 349 apartment units — including 99 affordable — a new supermarket replacing Super Foodtown, community space and 309 parking spaces.

Members of Community Board 10 look at a presentation for a proposed rezoning for four Bruckner Boulevard sites at a tense April 19 meeting. Photo Aliya Schneider

CB3 approves 23 affordable homeownership units in Morrisania section, part of larger project spanning 6 districts

Plans to bring home ownership to the Bronx may soon become a reality as a community board recently approved 23 co-ops in the Morrisania section of the borough.

On June 14, Bronx Community Board 3 gave a letter of support for a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) application by the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) for the development of a six-story building containing approximately 23 affordable housing units on vacant city-owned land at 1312-1314 Chisholm Street.

Longtime incumbent José Rivera ‘shocked’ by George Alvarez for AD 78 seat in lopsided loss

Incumbency prevailed for fourof the five Bronx Assembly races in the first of two political primaries this summer, but it was in the Bronx’s 78th District where a longtime incumbent was toppled by a perennial candidate.

In a three-candidate race for the Fordham-based seat, George Alvarez woke up Wednesday as the presumptive District 78 seatholder — which encompasses the Belmont and Fordham Manor sections — usurping incumbent José Rivera and Community Board 7 Chair Emmanuel Martinez, with 47%, or 1,860 votes, according to preliminary tallies by the city Board of Elections. With 99% of scanners reporting, Rivera had captured just 28%, or 1,107 votes, and Martinez 24%, or 956 votes.

Alvarez told the Times that the endorsements were a “game-changer” in his primary bid.
It was time for celebration for candidate George Alvarez, who was the only Assembly candidate to unseat a Bronx incumbent on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy George Alvarez

Universal Hip Hop Museum to celebrate the genre’s golden era with latest exhibit

The Universal Hip Hop Museum operates a small lab for exhibits at 610 Exterior St., as it awaits its grand opening across the street in 2024. On Tuesday, the museum will present its third exhibit — [R]Evolution of Hip Hop. The interactive exhibit focuses on the years 1986 through 1990, which according to chief curator, Paradise Gray of the 1989-1995 Hip Hop group X Clan, is considered the golden era of the genre.

“This is the meat when some of the most important albums of all time were released by some of the most important artists. Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Eric B. and Rakim, Public Enemy, KRS One,” says Gray as he continues down the list of legendary names.

