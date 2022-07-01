The Week in Rewind | Bronx beep talks Bruckner rezoning, a shock in Tuesday’s primaries and what’s new at the Hip Hop Museum?

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of June 27.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson approved much of the proposed controversial Bruckner Boulevard rezoning with conditions, suggesting a downsize of one of two eight-story buildings.

She gave her recommendation after holding two public hearings last week in which 21 people testified in favor of the project and 40 opposed it, following Community Board 10’s near-unanimous denial of the plan.

Proposed by a handful of property owners, the project would develop four sites on Bruckner Boulevard, bringing 349 apartment units — including 99 affordable — a new supermarket replacing Super Foodtown, community space and 309 parking spaces.

Plans to bring home ownership to the Bronx may soon become a reality as a community board recently approved 23 co-ops in the Morrisania section of the borough.

On June 14, Bronx Community Board 3 gave a letter of support for a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) application by the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) for the development of a six-story building containing approximately 23 affordable housing units on vacant city-owned land at 1312-1314 Chisholm Street.

Incumbency prevailed for fourof the five Bronx Assembly races in the first of two political primaries this summer, but it was in the Bronx’s 78th District where a longtime incumbent was toppled by a perennial candidate.

In a three-candidate race for the Fordham-based seat, George Alvarez woke up Wednesday as the presumptive District 78 seatholder — which encompasses the Belmont and Fordham Manor sections — usurping incumbent José Rivera and Community Board 7 Chair Emmanuel Martinez, with 47%, or 1,860 votes, according to preliminary tallies by the city Board of Elections. With 99% of scanners reporting, Rivera had captured just 28%, or 1,107 votes, and Martinez 24%, or 956 votes.

Alvarez told the Times that the endorsements were a “game-changer” in his primary bid.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum operates a small lab for exhibits at 610 Exterior St., as it awaits its grand opening across the street in 2024. On Tuesday, the museum will present its third exhibit — [R]Evolution of Hip Hop. The interactive exhibit focuses on the years 1986 through 1990, which according to chief curator, Paradise Gray of the 1989-1995 Hip Hop group X Clan, is considered the golden era of the genre.

“This is the meat when some of the most important albums of all time were released by some of the most important artists. Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Eric B. and Rakim, Public Enemy, KRS One,” says Gray as he continues down the list of legendary names.