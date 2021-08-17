NYC District Council of Carpenters Donates $325K to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Aug. 6, the New York City District Council of Carpenters (NYCDCC) hosted its annual charity golf tournament to raise much needed funds for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW).

The District Council successfully raised $325,000 for JAH4WW, an organization that works to build and remodel universally accessible homes for injured U.S. military veterans. The tournament was held at Crystal Springs Resort in New Jersey and received a great turnout of supporters from across the construction trades.

Since 2015, the District Council has donated over $1.3 million to the organization, and union carpenters from across the country have volunteered to build homes for U.S. military veterans and their families to honor their service and sacrifice for our country.

This past year, the work of JAH4WW hits close to home for the District Council of Carpenters for their work supporting military veterans during the pandemic.

“The District Council is proud of our partnership with Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors throughout the years. The organization offers critical support for our country’s heroes and our union is humbled to be a part of this honorable work,” said Joseph Geiger, executive secretary-treasurer of the New York City District Council of Carpenters. “This year, we were particularly invested in supporting injured military veterans during the hardships posed by the pandemic. I am proud of all who rose to the occasion to give back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for us. We hope to continue to support JAH4WW in the years to come.”