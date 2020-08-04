The Fresh Air Fund opens free outdoor summer spaces for children

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Fresh Air Fund, in response to COVID-19, has created Fresh Air Summer Spaces for New York City children, ages 5 through 13.

Fresh Air Youth Employment program participants will assist at the various sites across the city. The Fund is helping to fill the gap in critical summer youth employment opportunities.

With a long-standing commitment to New York City’s youth, The Fund will be employing over 200 young people from across the city, ages 18 to 24, to work as counselors and activity specialists in the Summer Spaces program.

All activities follow social distancing guidelines. Fresh Air Summer Spaces are taking place in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

In the Bronx, Fresh Air Summer Spaces are located at the following places:

Belmont: Oak Tree Place from Hughes Avenue to Quarry Road

Highbridge: Cromwell Avenue from McClellan Street to Jerome Avenue

For more information about details and how to sign up, visit: FreshAir.org/Summer-Spaces

Fresh Air Summer Spaces are open Aug. 3 through Aug. 27, although opening dates vary by location. Children can register online for slots on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A wide range of fun-filled activities include creative arts such as making kaleidoscopes, birdhouses, masks, rhythm drums, collages, mobiles, cloud climbers and pinwheels, along with drills in basketball and Frisbee and dance parties such as freeze dance or charades. Children also play giant board games and line math activities. There will be a “cool down” area for young people who may need a quiet space for themselves.