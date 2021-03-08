Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the Forum will hold its 153rd meeting on Wednesday, March 17th at 8:00 PM with a ZOOM presentation by Fordham University Professor Allan S. Gilbert,“Digging The Bronx -Recent Archaeology in the Borough.

The Bronx and all of America reflected on 1776 by tracing our early history and sparking archaeology excavations in varied points in the Bronx. This was a natural for the Bronx, since the Borough has the greatest proportion of park land. From Riverdale Park and Van Cortlandt in the west, Bronx Park and Fordham University in the center and Pelham Bay and Throggsneck in the east, were recently explored and excavated. Professor Gilbert’s book details these and his own work at the Rose Hill project,that all local historians will find fascinating and easy to read.

The Bronx Botanical Garden has a recent discovery of a turtle petroglyph on display in the lower level of the Haupt Conservatory and a thirty-six-page chapter in “Digging The Bronx”. This chapter is just one that makes this book a must read. Professor Allan Gilbert will cover these past excavations and some that are not in the book. Additionally, Mr. Gilbert will discuss what is happing now in the Bronx and other possibilities to look forward to in the years to come.

Allan S. Gilbert is Professor of Anthropology at Fordham University since 1983 and now in his 38th year of teaching. He earned a BA degree in French from Rutgers University and an MA, MPhil, and PhD in anthropology from Columbia University. His original focus of research was in the archaeology of the ancient Near East, but he began working in New World historical archaeology at Fordham then including his excavations at the University Rose Hill Manor.Since 1999 he serves as chair of the Columbia University Seminar on the Ancient Near East.Professor Gilbert is currently preparing a second edition of the “Encyclopedia of Geoarchaeology,” a compendium of information describing the connections between archaeology and the earth sciences.

This Presentation is limited to the first 100 members and friends that log onto our Zoom meeting. The East Bronx History Forum posts the login details on our web page at BronxNYC.com. Remember, we will meet on-line, at8:00 pm, Wednesday March 17th.