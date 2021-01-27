Take a virtual tour of Belmont from the Bronx Zoo to Arthur Avenue

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronxite Susan Birnbaum, owner of SusanSez NYC Walkabouts, a walking tour company, is making her mark in 2021.

Birnbaum delivers the virtual tour, “Belmont, The Bronx: From NYC’s ‘Real’ Little Italy to the Bronx Zoo” live on Feb. 4.

She has been giving walking tours of Belmont for nearly 20 years and in 2020 made the switch to the virtual format because of COVID-19.

“What I love about the virtual format is I’m able to expand the tour and cover more of the Fordham area,” Birnbaum explained. “Anyone in the world can take a trip to Belmont and experience all the history and culture from the comfort of their sofa.”

In January she presented the tour and received positive reviews. Because of this the New York Adventure Club has invited her to present again less than a month later.

The digital showcase of Belmont will include:

A historical overview of Belmont, including a look at its most famous educational and cultural institutions such as Fordham University, New York Botanical Gardens and Bronx Zoo.

The contributions of the Lorillard family to the neighborhood, along with those of immigrants who built some of the neighborhood’s most iconic institutions and local establishments.

A discussion around the Italian establishments on Arthur Avenue, ranging from butchers and delis, to cheese shops and fishmongers, to bakeries and bread shops.

Stories of the “survivors” — the third, fourth or fifth generation family-owned shops

A peek at the recent arrivals on the culinary scene including Albanian and Mexican fare, along with the lively festivals and feasts that pack the streets with people from the tri-state area

At the end of the program there will be a question and answer with Birnbaum.

For those who can’t make it live they can register and have access to the full replay for one week (Feb. 4 to 11). To learn more and buy tickets, click here.