Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America and New York donate 50,000 face masks to Bronxites

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On July 23, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. received a donation of 50,000 face masks from the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America and New York.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our borough very hard, affecting us all as a community, but so many in the private sector have stepped up to contribute in any way they can to stop the spread of infection,” Diaz said. “These masks will go a long way in protecting vulnerable people in our community from the coronavirus pandemic and I thank the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America and New York for helping us keep so many Bronxites safe!”

The masks will be distributed to people at upcoming events in targeted neighborhoods around the Bronx.

“Our organizations gladly donate 50,000 medical masks to the Bronx,” said President Joey Chiang, representing Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America and New York (TCCNA & TCCNY). “This donation signifies the love from Taiwan and shows solidarity to the City where many Taiwanese Americans call home. It is our common responsibility to keep the curve flattened, and the best way to do it is wearing masks.”