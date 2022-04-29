Police & Fire

Two suspects arrested for fatal stabbing in Foxhurst neighborhood: police

Police car siren
The NYPD arrested two suspects Thursday for a murder in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx earlier this month. 
Photo courtesy Getty

The NYPD arrested two suspects Thursday for the murder of Johnathan Hernandez in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx earlier this month.

Rayshawn Ireland, 24, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon and Veronica Poole, 21, was charged with murder and manslaughter. Both suspects are from the Bronx.

At approximately 6 p.m. on April 18, Hernandez, 23, was found with stab wounds to his back at 1024 Bryant Ave., before being rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Police sources also told the Bronx Times that it was not clear what the motive was for Hernandez’s slaying as he still had identification and his personal belongings on him.

The ongoing investigation, police say, has been focused on canvassing of the Bryant Avenue block for further information on the incident, and for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

