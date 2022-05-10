SEE IT: Suspect wanted in string of robberies, including Parkchester deli theft at gunpoint

The NYPD is looking for one suspect who is allegedly involved in five robberies this month in the Bronx.

The first incident took place May 4 when four men entered Level Up, a business located at 1274 Castle Hill Ave. Two of the men allegedly brandished guns and demanded money from the 28-year-old male employee, who did not comply. The unidentified males fled the scene in a white Honda.

They struck again the next day in the Allerton section of the Bronx. At 7 a.m., when two of the suspects entered a gas station at 1280 Allerton Ave., and it was clear they weren’t looking to fill up their gas tank. One of them allegedly pulled a gun on the 54-year-old male employee and demanded cash, while the other suspect acted as a lookout.

The duo made off with $300 and $1,393 in lottery tickets.