SEE IT: Suspect wanted in string of robberies, including Parkchester deli theft at gunpoint

The NYPD is looking for one suspect who is allegedly involved in five robberies this month in the Bronx.
The first incident took place May 4 when four men entered Level Up, a business located at 1274 Castle Hill Ave. Two of the men allegedly brandished guns and demanded money from the 28-year-old male employee, who did not comply. The unidentified males fled the scene in a white Honda.
They struck again the next day in the Allerton section of the Bronx. At 7 a.m., when two of the suspects entered a gas station at 1280 Allerton Ave., and it was clear they weren’t looking to fill up their gas tank. One of them allegedly pulled a gun on the 54-year-old male employee and demanded cash, while the other suspect acted as a lookout.
The duo made off with $300 and $1,393 in lottery tickets.
The suspects were especially active on Mother’s Day.
The first heist took place just after midnight on May 8 at B&M Deli, located at 16 West Fordham Road. One man allegedly entered the eatery, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the 19-year-old male store employee. Fearing for his life, he forked over $750.
A few hours later at 5 a.m. they were at it again. This time one of the thieves pulled a gun on a 47-year-old male store employee at Parkchester Deli located at 1915 Westchester Ave. However, no money was stolen.
The crime spree continued 20 minutes later at a bodega located at 3026 Buhre Ave., in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. This was their most successful heist as one man robbed the bodega at gunpoint and made off with $4,900, 10 packs of Newport cigarettes, bread and Tylenol.
