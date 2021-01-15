Suspect sought for trying to rape woman in Fordham Manor apartment building: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY EMILY DAVENPORT

Detectives are looking for a man who tried to rape a woman in a Fordham Manor apartment building last week.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 a 33-year-old woman was walking up the stairwell of her building, located in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and Valentine Avenue, when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and attempted to rape her. As the man tried to unzip her pants, the victim bit his right hand.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was not injured but was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx for evaluation.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from inside the apartment building:

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black jacket, black pants with a white stripe on the side and black shoes. The NYPD also released photos of the suspect taken from a subway station.