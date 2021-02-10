Suspect sought for pushing woman onto Bronx subway track: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Detectives are looking for a suspect who pushed a woman onto a Bronx train track.

According to police, at 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 9 an unknown woman approached a 54-year-old woman on the platform of the 174 Street Station. The suspect proceeded to push the woman onto the track roadbed before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to her hands and pain throughout her body. She was pulled from the tracks with assistance from another man at the station. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen heading out of the subway system and going northbound on Southern Boulevard.

The NYPD released a video showing the suspect near the incident location shortly after the incident. She is also seen inside of a grocery/bodega located at 1718 Southern Boulevard shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.