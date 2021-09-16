Suspect arrested in NYPD van arson attempt

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD arrested a 22-year-old suspect today, accused of dousing a police vehicle with gasoline during a protest earlier this month outside a Bronx precinct in the Fordham section.

Christopher Springs, of the Bronx, was charged with attempted arson, reckless endangerment and rioting, according to police.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m., on Sept.3, at Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street, Springs allegedly poured gasoline onto an NYPD van, before fleeing the scene. The van and the occupants inside the van were unharmed.

During his arraignment, Springs, who has no prior arrests, was granted supervised release.

Springs’ bail was reportedly $35,000 cash or a $75,000 bond, the Bronx District Attorney’s office confirmed.

The protest was originally a march to Fordham’s 46th Precinct as a call to justice for the death of 24-year-old Michael Rosado who was shot and killed following a shootout with off-duty NYPD officers that also involved his 45-year-0ld father, Rafael Rosado, in the west Bronx. Rafael Rosado is facing charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Since the shooting, a series of protests and marches to the 46th Precinct have been held.

The Sept. 3 protest was the first instance of violence, however, with protestors and police clashing over barricades and surveillance video showing police vehicles being vandalized by agitators. Surveillance video released by the NYPD also showed clips of protestors hurling eggs and trash at idle police vehicles. Another clip shows four protestors climbing on top of a police van and performing demonstrative actions such as waving a flag and putting fists and middle fingers into the air.

The New York State Attorney General’s office is expected to open an investigation into the Aug. 29 shooting, but has not yet made an official inquiry, according to a spokesperson with the office.

