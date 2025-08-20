Dancing in the rain: Summer Salsa concert series continues with performance from Ray de la Paz

Several Bronx residents braved the rain to see Ray de la Paz perform in the 2025 Salsa Summer Concert Series.

The second performance from the Al Quiñones Playground Summer Salsa Concert Series was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, featuring Ray de la Paz.

Following the kickoff concert by Los Hermanos Moreno on Wednesday, Aug. 6, de la Paz brought more Salsa music to the Bronx. Numerous Bronxites braved the thunderstorms to take in the show.

The 2025 Al Quiñones Playground Summer Salsa Concert Series is presented by New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., District Leader Freddy Perez Jr. and Acacia Network. Each show is free and open to the public. Talented Salsa artists will be performing every Wednesday night at the Al Quiñones Playground through Sep. 3.

While last week’s concert was able to go on despite the weather, Salamanca announced that the Aug. 20 show has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be held instead on the following Wednesday, Aug. 27.