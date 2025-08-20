Dancing in the rain: Summer Salsa concert series continues with performance from Ray de la Paz

News, events, culture and more — delivered to you.
The 2025 Al Quiñones Playground Summer Salsa Concert Series is presented by New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., District Leader Freddy Perez Jr. and Acacia Network. Each show is free and open to the public. Talented Salsa artists will be performing every Wednesday night at the Al Quiñones Playground through Sep. 3.
While last week’s concert was able to go on despite the weather, Salamanca announced that the Aug. 20 show has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be held instead on the following Wednesday, Aug. 27.