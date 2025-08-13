CM Salamanca and District Leader Perez launch annual Summer Salsa concert series

City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. and District Leader Freddy Perez Jr. kicked off the start of the 2025 Al Quiñones Playground Summer Salsa Concert Series on Wednesday, Aug. 6, featuring a performance by Los Hermanos Moreno.

The concert series will feature performances from some of the most talented singers in the world of salsa every Wednesday evening through Sept. 3 at the Al Quiñones Playground, located at 681 Kelly St. These concerts are free and open to the public, with no advanced tickets or RSVP necessary.

In addition to bringing salsa music to the heart of the South Bronx, Los Hermanos Moreno also paid tribute to the life and legacy of legendary salsa and jazz musician and South Bronx native Eddie Palmieri, whose death was made public during the closing minutes of the group’s performance. Los Hermanos Moreno performed Palmieri’s song “Vamanos Pal Monte” in his honor.

Salamanca released a statement the following day honoring Palmieri.

“A son of the formerly-named 52 Park Playground, Eddie Palmieri has left behind a lasting legacy on our South Bronx community that will be remembered for generations to come. Eddie made history when he became the first Latino to win a Grammy Award, and will be remembered for all of the contributions he made to the world of Latin music and salsa, through which he always soulfully incorporated his Puerto Rican heritage,” Salamanca said. “I join Eddie’s many fans in mourning his passing and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”