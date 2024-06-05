Summer fun 2024: Check out outdoor music in the Bronx

Concert-goers attend a show in the Bronx in 2019.

Concert-goers attend a show in the Bronx in 2019.

What says summertime in the Bronx like outdoor music? Catch an outdoor show or recital in the Boogie Down this summer.

Below is a list of some of the outdoor music shows people can enjoy this season.

NYC Parks Free Summer Concerts

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration in the Van Cortlandt House Museum lawn from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Music and spoken word, as well as a procession with drums to the Enslaved African Burial Ground for a libation ceremony

June 26: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital at the Williamsbridge Oval from 7 to 9 p.m. Three of Metropolitan Opera’s rising talents perform a free recital at SummerStage

July 13: Johnny Mambo and Friends at the amphitheater in the Al Quiñones Playground from 5 to 6 p.m. Salsa concert featuring Bronx native Johnny Mambo and several of his longtime musical collaborators, including singer Don Sonero

Aug. 1: Chuck Chillout 40th Radio Anniversary Party at Crotona Park from 6 to 9 p.m. A celebration for a hip-hop radio legend with a stacked lineup including Ice T, CL Smooth, Peter Gunz & Lord Tariq and more

Aug. 2: The Tedsmooth Freestyle Jam at Crotona Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Freestyle aficionados in the Bronx including Coro, C-Bank, DJ Serg and more

Aug. 3: Accra concert for celebration of Ghanaian culture at Crotona Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Apart from Afrobeats headliner Accra, the lineup includes King Promise, Dan Price the Artist, and DJ Faddah



For more information on the concert series visit the NYC Parks website.

Bronx Summer Jam

June 30: Boogie-Down Bronx music festival at Bronx Park East from noon to 8 p.m. Third annual free Bronx Summer Jam featuring borough artists; tickets are free but must be reserved on Eventbrite



Bronx Arts Ensemble free music series

June 14: The Jenn Jade 5! at Pelham Bay Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

June 21: Goussy Célestin’s Ayiti Brass at Pelham Bay Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

June 28: Steven Oquendo’s Ocho Con Afinque at Pelham Bay Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

July 13: Bronx Arts Ensemble and Composer Now at the Van Cortlandt House Museum Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m.

July 20: Symbiosis – Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet at the Van Cortlandt House Museum Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m.

July 27: Odane Whilby at the Van Cortlandt House Museum Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m.

Aug. 3: Respect|Extract BAE String Quartet at the Van Cortlandt House Museum Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m.

Fore more information about the music series visit the Bronx Arts Ensemble website.

