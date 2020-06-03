Summer day camps in NYC can now open June 29th

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DONNA DUARTE-LADD

Summer Day Camps in NYC Are Set to Open

Parents can now share a collective sigh of relief that their children may attend summer camp after all. On Tuesday, June 2nd Governor Cuomo gave the OK for day camps to restart operations.

In a statement, The ACA (The American Camp Association) of New York and New Jersey, shared: “The American Camp Association, NY and NJ applauds Governor Cuomo’s decision today to allow day camps to open on June 29th. Camp is essential for childcare in NY during the summer months as well as beneficial for children’s mental well-being and we are thrilled that he has recognized the importance of these small businesses. We are hopeful the Governor will consider opening NY overnight camps as they provide similar benefits for children and parents. Our camp operators are now anxiously awaiting the immediate release of guidance by the Department of Health so camps can continue to plan for opening at the end of the month.”

There are no guidelines set on how these camps can safely operate; it is assumed we will learn more about what health restrictions will be put in place in the weeks ahead.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.