Three subway stabbings occur in the Bronx within ten-day period, including incidents on Christmas Eve, New Years Day

The four individuals sought by police in connection to an incident involving a stabbing and beating of a 44-year old male at Mosholu Parkway station in Norwood on Dec. 24, 2023.

Stabbings on subways in the Bronx have become a reoccurring theme following a string of incidents at multiple stations throughout the borough over the past 10 days during the peak of the holiday season.

Dating back to Sunday, Dec. 24, there have been three occurrences involving stabbings within the NYC subway system, according to the NYPD.

These incidents include an incident in the Mosholu Parkway station, where an adult male was beaten and stabbed by a group of attackers on Christmas Eve, as well as a separate incident that occurred on a subway near the Tremont Avenue station, which victimized a 16-year old, and a third incident on New Year’s Day in which another adult male was stabbed in the neck at the Grand Concourse and East 182nd Street station.

According to NYPD, police officers within the confines of the 52nd Precinct received a report at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 pertaining to five unknown individuals who initially approached a 44-year old male in the mezzanine area of Mosholu Parkway station, located in the Norwood section of the Bronx, on the MTA’s 4 subway line. Following a verbal dispute, the individuals struck and stabbed the victim multiple times before stealing his cell phone and fleeing the location on foot to parts unknown following the incident, according to the NYPD.

Four individuals, including three males and one female, each between 20 to 25 years old with dark complexions, are being sought by police in connection to the beating and stabbing, according to authorities.

Police also provided a photo from a nearby camera which captured footage of the individuals who are currently being pursued.

The 44-year old male victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Less than a week later, a 16-year old boy was stabbed in the stomach while aboard a B train near East Tremont Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. The teen, who had apparently gotten into an argument prior to being stabbed, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD. Police are currently searching for the suspect in connection to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, less than 24 hours into the New Year, a 29-year old male was stabbed in the neck with an “unknown cutting instrument” while waiting at the platform for the southbound B and D train at the Grand Concourse and East 182nd Street station in Fordham Heights, according to police. The victim was also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, in critical condition, following the incident, according to NYPD,

Police confirmed that the 29-year old male victim was in critical, but stable condition, as of Wednesday evening.

