BREAKING: Student stabbed with scissors at Walton High School

A Bronx student wanted to “cut” out of school early Friday, allegedly stabbing a classmate with scissors.

According to the NYPD, two students ages 14 and 15 got into a fight at Walton High School, 2780 Reservoir Ave., at 12:53 p.m. But, the alteraction took a turn for the worse when the 15-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the 14-year-old in his rib cage twice. Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded and the teen was arrrested with charges pending.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

