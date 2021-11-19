Police & Fire

BREAKING: Student stabbed with scissors at Walton High School

A teenager was arrested Friday for stabbing a classmate with scissors at Walton High School in the Bronx.
A Bronx student wanted to “cut” out of school early Friday, allegedly stabbing a classmate with scissors.

According to the NYPD, two students ages 14 and 15 got into a fight at Walton High School, 2780 Reservoir Ave., at 12:53 p.m. But, the alteraction took a turn for the worse when the 15-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the 14-year-old in his rib cage twice. Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded and the teen was arrrested with charges pending.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

