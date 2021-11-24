Struggling Bronx small businesses get a boost from Fidelis Care

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In partnership with Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.3 million members across New York State, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the following Bronx small businesses each received a one-year complimentary membership as part of the chamber’s inaugural 2021 Adopt-a-Member initiative: The Bronx Collab Space, Eppsolutely Clean Maintenance, YVP Media Services, Angela Beauty Lounge, The Bharati Foundation, Bronx Bangladeshi Society, Mexican Coalition and Riverbay Corporation.

“So many Bronx businesses that have survived the pandemic thus far are still struggling,” said Bronx Chamber President Lisa Sorin. “Now more than ever, they can benefit from the resources, advocacy and networking the Chamber provides. We are so grateful to our sponsoring member Fidelis Care, for their sponsorship that makes these new memberships possible.”

By creating opportunities for sponsorship of new members, the Bronx Chamber hopes to expand access to mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as workshops and events designed to help small businesses navigate the challenges of COVID-19 while planning for a post-pandemic future.

“Fidelis Care understands how challenging these past months have been for small business owners, who are the heart and soul of our local communities,” said Pam Hassen, chief member engagement officer. “By partnering with the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and sponsoring these small businesses, Fidelis Care is demonstrating our commitment to the communities we serve. We look forward to working together as we help to revitalize the Bronx.”

New Bronx Chamber members accpeted onboarded through the Adopt-a-Member program will receive the full benefits afforded to new members at the Director’s Circle level, with promotion on the chamber social media accounts to highlight the generous sponsorship of Fidelis Care and introduce these businesses to the chamber community.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a future member cohort as part of the Bronx Chamber’s Adopt-a-Member program are invited to email membership@bronxchamber.org. To submit your business for consideration for a one-year funded Bronx Chamber membership through the Adopt-a-Member program, visit bronxchamber.org to access the online application.