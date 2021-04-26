Street renamed for former Lehman High School principal

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Robert Leder, who was the principal at Herbert Lehman High School for 29 years, will now have his name remembered forever.

On April 24, Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Congressman Ritchie Torres held a street renaming ceremony in his honor at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Little League Place. Leder passed away in 2018 at age 79.

While Leder was forced to resign in 2008 due to a scandal, he was beloved by the students, faculty and community.

Today I was proud to sponsor a #StreetCoNaming Ceremony with Congressman Ritchie Torres on #EastTremont Avenue in honor of #RobertLeder, Principal of Lehman High School for 29 years, a leader who motivated students & cared with unbounded passion, ebullience, dedication & pride. pic.twitter.com/eLTXssrL3T — Mark Gjonaj (@MarkGjonajNY) April 24, 2021