Street renamed for former Lehman High School principal

The street renaming ceremony held for former Lehman Principal Robert Leder.
Robert Leder, who was the principal at Herbert Lehman High School for 29 years, will now have his name remembered forever.

On April 24, Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Congressman Ritchie Torres held a street renaming ceremony in his honor at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Little League Place. Leder passed away in 2018 at age 79.

While Leder was forced to resign in 2008 due to a scandal, he was beloved by the students, faculty and community.

  • Attendees at the ceremony.

  • Congressman Torres speaks at the ceremony.

  • Councilman Gjonaj speaks at the ceremony.

