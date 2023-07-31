Borough President Gibson and Councilmember Stevens host street co-naming ceremony for late beloved Bronxite

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Councilmember Althea Stevens host a street co-naming ceremony to honor the late Venancio “Benny” Catala Jr. for his decades of public service on July 29, 2023.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Councilmember Althea Stevens hosted a street co-naming ceremony on Saturday to honor the late Venancio “Benny” Catala Jr. for his decades of public service and community leadership.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in the South Bronx — Benny, as friends and family knew him, played a pivotal role in Bronx politics and was responsible for the successful campaigns of several Bronx elected officials and members of the Bronx judiciary.

“I’m honored to join colleagues, community leaders and members of Benny’s family to celebrate the life and legacy of our dear friend Benny Catala,” Gibson said. “Benny was a proud Bronxite who loved his family, his beloved New York Yankees and was a friend to so many. He dedicated his life to public service and was truly instrumental in the successful elections of many public officials. He was a staple in Bronx politics whose presence is truly missed and will never be forgotten. My appreciation to Councilmember Althea Stevens for her leadership in making this Street Co-Naming possible and for ensuring Benny will live on not only through his family and friends, but his name will forever be displayed on Teller Avenue for generations to come.”

The program for the street co-naming included musical performances and remarks from several elected officials, community leaders and members of Benny’s family. Following the street co-naming of 166th and 167th and Teller Avenue to Venancio “Benny” Catala Jr. Way was a community block party.

“Benny was a powerful force in Bronx politics and he left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,” Stevens said. “With today’s street co-naming, we are ensuring his name is memorized on the block and neighborhood he called home.”

