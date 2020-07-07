Sections

Annual TNBA dinner dance held at Marine Del Rey

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
TNBA dinner dance attendees enjoying the festivities.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

The Throggs Neck Benevolent Association held its annual dinner dance at Marina del Rey on Saturday, January 25. The annual event was attended by Throggs Neck merchants and residents, as well as many former Throggs Neck residents. (above left) TNBA dinner dance attendees enjoying the festivities. (above right) Attendees at the annual TNBA dinner dance. (below) Group shot of the TNBA dinner dance attendees. (bottom left) Local merchants at the annual TNBA dinner dance. (bottom right) Throggs Neck residents and business owners. Photos courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
Attendees at the annual TNBA dinner dance.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
Throggs Neck residents and business owners.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
It was all smiles at the annual TNBA dinner dance.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
Group shot of the TNBA dinner dance attendees.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Throggs Neck Benevolent Association
Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Gjonaj’s PR Earthquake Relief Drive receives donations from St. Raymond School
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Harry Potter Book Night’ held at Westchester Square Library
Bronx Times Reporter: IDNYC renewal event held at Kingsbridge Library
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: