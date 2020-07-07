Fifth annual ‘City of Science’ event held at Lehman College

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Lehman College hosted their fifth annual ‘City of Science’ event on Sunday, February 9. The event, co-produced by Con Edison and the non-profit World Science Festival, featured larger-than-life interative exhibits and hands-on activities designed to explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math.

Posted 12:00 am, February 20, 2020

