Fifth annual ‘City of Science’ event held at Lehman College

Photo courtesy of Lehman College
Children who attended the free ‘City of Science’ event at Lehman College.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Lehman College hosted their fifth annual ‘City of Science’ event on Sunday, February 9. The event, co-produced by Con Edison and the non-profit World Science Festival, featured larger-than-life interative exhibits and hands-on activities designed to explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math.

Posted 12:00 am, February 20, 2020

