Editorial: Preston HS scholars travel to Europe for the EF Global Leadership Summit

This summer, 12 students in the Preston Scholars Program traveled to Brussels, the Netherlands, and Berlin for 11 days with EF Tours

They attended workshops, visited museums and learned about how working together can help them in education, careers and life.

In Berlin, they participated in EF Tours’ Global Leadership Summit. This year’s theme was Future Readiness in a Changing World. Our panthers were grouped with students from all over the world to create a prototype that would benefit users in an ever-changing world. Out of over 40 teams, 8 were chosen to make it to the final round of pitches.

Two PHS students, Jazmine Waller ’27 and Areti Veros ’26, made it to the main stage for this round, with Areti’s group delivering the winning pitch! Their prototype, a device that uses artificial intelligence to help people in the blind community with everyday tasks, will be featured in the Nobel Prize Museum.

This opportunity was made possible thanks to a generous donation of $100,000 from an alumna of the class of 1974 to the Preston Scholars Program annually.