3425 Gates Place tenants are fighting MCI rent increases

Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez’ office
Cohen, Bailey and Fernandez with 3425 Gates Place tenants.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Senator Jamaal Bailey and Councilman Andrew Cohen recently met with the tenants of 3425 Gates Avenue, who are currently protesting excessive Major Capital Improvement rent increases.

Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020

©2020

