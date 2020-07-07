Annual indoor walk recognizes February Heart Month

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

To kick off February Heart Month 2020, Montefiore Medical Center held the ‘Montefiore Mile’ on Monday, February 3 at the hospital’s Moses Campus, where hospital staff and patients walked a designated indoor, one-mile path. The ‘Montefiore Mile’ walk was led by Dr. Peter Semczuk and Dr. Mario Garcia and was held to continue to spread awareness for heart health in the community and remind people to care about their heart health.

Posted 12:00 am, February 18, 2020

©2020